MADRID Nov 29 Celta Vigo set up a King's Cup last-16 clash with Real Madrid when they overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit to eliminate second division Almeria 3-2 on aggregate after extra time on Thursday.

La Liga side Celta left it until two minutes into added time to level the tie at 2-2 before Enrique De Lucas scored in the 109th minute to send them through.

Real Zaragoza, the 2004 winners, held on with 10 men following the dismissal of forward Helder Postiga to knock out Granada on away goals after the tie ended 2-2.

Zaragoza won 1-0 at home in the first leg and a 2-1 win for Granada in the return match was not enough for the Andalucians, with Levante waiting in the next round.

Real Mallorca went through at the expense of Deportivo La Coruna, also on away goals, after the two rivals from La Liga drew the second leg 0-0 in Palma and 1-1 on aggregate.

Mallorca next meet 2010 winners Sevilla.

The format of the Cup means it is extremely difficult for teams from lower divisions to get the better of top-flight opponents as they typically have to play away in the second legs.

The only non-La Liga sides left in the competition are second division Las Palmas and Cordoba.

The lineup for the last 16 is:

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Osasuna v Valencia

Cordoba v Barcelona

Atletico Madrid v Getafe

Las Palmas v Real Betis

Levante v Real Zaragoza

Mallorca v Sevilla

Malaga will also play last season's runners-up Athletic Bilbao or third tier Eibar.

The first leg at Eibar finished 0-0 but the second leg was postponed due to a clash with Bilbao's Europa League match at Israeli side Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)