MADRID Jan 8 Diego Buonanotte saved Malaga from a potential King's Cup humiliation when he scored twice and created another in a 4-1 comeback win at home to third-tier Eibar that put them through to the last eight on Tuesday.

Eibar, who are second in their regional section of the Segunda B division and have never played in the top flight, took a surprise lead in the 12th minute of the last 16, second leg at Malaga's Rosaleda stadium for a 2-1 aggregate advantage.

Ruben Arroyo was quickest to the rebound from a long-range Mikel Arruabarrena effort and Malaga goalkeeper Carlos Kameni could only deflect his weak shot into the roof of the net.

The lowly Basque club held on comfortably until the 74th minute when Buonanotte exchanged passes with Javier Saviola and struck the ball high past Eibar keeper Xabi Iruretagoiena.

Two minutes later, Buonanotte set up Seba Fernandez to make it 2-1 on the night and substitute Francisco Portillo glanced a header into the net from a Nacho Monreal centre in the 82nd minute as Eibar's defences crumbled.

Their misery was complete when Guillermo Roldan was shown a straight red card four minutes from time and Buonanotte scored his second in added time to make it 5-2 on aggregate and set up a quarter-final meeting with holders Barcelona or Cordoba.

Barca have a comfortable 2-0 advantage from last month's first leg in Cordoba when they host the second-division side at the Nou Camp on Thursday.

Valencia will play 2011 winners Real Madrid or Celta Vigo in the quarter-finals if they can protect a 2-0 advantage at home to Osasuna in Tuesday's other last 16, second leg.

Real need to overturn a 2-1 deficit when Celta visit the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Sevilla are virtually assured of a place in the last eight after they won their first leg at Real Mallorca 5-0 and host the Balearic Islanders on Wednesday before Real Zaragoza seek to maintain a 1-0 advantage at home to Levante.

Atletico Madrid have a 3-0 advantage over Getafe when they play their second leg on Thursday, while Real Betis and Las Palmas, another second-division side, drew 1-1 in the first leg and also meet on Thursday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)