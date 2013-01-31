MADRID Jan 31 Atletico Madrid squeezed past visiting Sevilla 2-1 on Thursday in an eventful King's Cup semi-final first leg featuring three red cards and three successful penalties.

All the second half spot-kicks were awarded for handball at the Vicente Calderon stadium, the first two resulting in dismissals for Sevilla defender Emir Spahic and Atletico's Diego Godin.

Diego Costa put Atletico in front after Spahic was given a second yellow card for falling on the ball and striking it with his arm in the 48th minute.

Godin was shown a straight red seven minutes later when Alvaro Negredo's goal-bound effort brushed his arm. Negredo then equalised from the spot.

Costa converted his second penalty in the 71st minute after Sevilla full back Fernando Navarro tumbled to the ground and handled.

Navarro was also sent off five minutes from time for bringing down Costa when he was through on goal.

Holders Barcelona and 2011 winners Real Madrid drew their first leg 1-1 at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The game between Atletico and Sevilla was a repeat of the 2010 final won 2-0 by the Andalusians.

Barca host Real and Atletico visit Sevilla in the second legs at the end of February with a place in May's final at stake. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)