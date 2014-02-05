MADRID Feb 5 Real Madrid brought high-flying city rivals Atletico back down to earth with a bump when two own goals either side of a Jese strike helped them to a 3-0 victory in a feisty King's Cup semi-final, first leg on Wednesday.

Atletico, who beat Real 2-1 in last season's final, climbed to the top of La Liga at the weekend but their first defeat in all competitions since October means they face a stiff task in Tuesday's second leg at the Calderon.

After a cautious opening from both sides, Atletico playmaker Arda Turan had the first genuine chance when he tested Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas with a header in the 13th minute.

Real were ahead four minutes later when centre back Pepe galloped forward and his speculative shot hit Emiliano Insua, wrong footed Atletico keeper Thibaut Courtois and ricocheted into the net.

Atletico defender Diego Godin headed over the bar when well placed early in the second half but Real doubled their lead just before the hour when a superb Angel Di Maria pass released Jese and he poked the ball past Courtois.

Luka Modric cleared another Godin header off the line in the 72nd minute and Real landed a stunning blow a minute later with another deflected effort.

Di Maria let fly from distance and the ball struck Atletico defender Miranda before spinning past the helpless Courtois.

Last year's final, which was held at the Bernabeu, was marred by red cards and brawling and the bad blood between the bitter rivals was still in evidence in a match littered with cynical fouls and gamesmanship.

Barcelona host Real Sociedad in Wednesday's other semi-final, first leg. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)