BARCELONA May 30 Treble-chasing Barcelona won a record-extending 27th King's Cup when Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Saturday's final at the Nou Camp.

Messi ghosted past a crowd of Bilbao players to grab the opener for the Spanish top-flight champions in the 20th minute. Neymar made it 2-0 in the 37th and the Argentine forward struck again for a dominant Barca in the 74th.

Inaki Williams headed a consolation goal for Bilbao 10 minutes from time before tempers frayed following an incident involving Neymar near the end.

After wrapping up the domestic double, Barca can repeat their historic treble from 2008-09 when they take on Juventus in next Saturday's Champions League final.