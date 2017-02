MADRID May 22 Ten-man Barcelona retained the King's Cup with a 2-0 victory over Sevilla thanks to extra-time goals by Jordi Alba and Neymar at the Vicente Calderon stadium on Sunday.

The win secured the double for La Liga champions Barca after Alba netted in the 97th minute before Neymar added the second right at the end, both scoring from assists by Lionel Messi.

Barca had Javier Mascherano sent off in the 36th but held on for the extra period, after the match finished 0-0, with Sevilla also reduced to 10 men when Ever Banega was dismissed in added time. (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Clare Fallon)