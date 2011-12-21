MADRID Dec 21 Atletico Madrid were dumped out of the King's Cup 3-1 on aggregate by third-tier Albacete on Wednesday in what may prove to be a humiliating swan song for embattled coach Gregorio Manzano.

After losing last week's last-32, first leg 2-1 to the lowly Manchegans, who have local hero Andres Iniesta as a major shareholder and the name of the Barcelona midfielder's vineyard across their shirt fronts, Atletico conceded after just under 20 seconds at their Calderon stadium.

Albacete stole the ball immediately following the kickoff and forward Victor Curto surged forward before sending a low drive skidding into the bottom corner.

Atletico had plenty of possession but hardly threatened the visitors' goal and exit the competition amid media reports an agreement with former Argentina captain Diego Simeone to replace Manzano has already been sealed.

Simeone, a fan favourite when he played for Madrid's second club in the 1990s, quit as coach of Argentine side Racing Club on Tuesday.

Manzano began his second stint as Atletico coach in June, coinciding with the departure of forwards Sergio Aguero and Diego Forlan and the arrival of striker Radamel Falcao and midfielders Diego and Arda Turan.

He has overseen an erratic campaign which included a 5-0 drubbing at champions Barcelona in La Liga and has left his side in 10th with only 19 points from 16 matches.

Cup holders Real Madrid wrapped up a 7-1 aggregate win over third-tier Ponferradina on Tuesday and 2011 runners-up Barcelona have a 1-0 advantage when they host third-tier Hospitalet on Thursday.