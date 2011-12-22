MADRID Dec 22 Barcelona, fielding a side
full of youngsters from the club's academy, routed Catalan
neighbours Hospitalet to complete a 10-0 aggregate win over the
third-tier side to reach the last 16 of Spain's King's Cup on
Thursday.
Valencia also cruised through by thumping third-tier Cadiz
4-0 after drawing 0-0 at the south coast club in the away leg.
Braces from Thiago Alcantara, Cristian Tello and Isaac
Cuenca and one goal each from Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Pedro
thrilled the 60,000 fans at Barca's Nou Camp, although the
festival was soured slightly by a minor injury to Iniesta.
The Spain playmaker, who had to be replaced after half an
hour, damaged a thigh muscle but should be fit for Barca's next
match, a La Liga game at city rivals Espanyol on Jan. 7, the
club said.
In the earlier kickoff at the Mestalla, Cadiz's bid to upset
Valencia was set back in the fifth minute when Victor Ruiz
nodded the home side in front.
Playmaker Jonas and striker Roberto Soldado made it 3-0 by
halftime and Ever Banega added a fourth with just over 20
minutes remaining.
The draw for the next round is on Friday.
