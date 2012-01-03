MADRID Jan 3 Holders Real Madrid scored
three times in 10 minutes at the Bernabeu on Tuesday in a
dramatic comeback to beat Malaga 3-2 in their King's Cup last 16
first leg.
Real coach Jose Mourinho threw caution to the wind with a
triple substitution at halftime when his side were trailing 2-0.
Sami Khedira, Gonzalo Higuain and Karim Benzema responded by
netting between the 68th and 78th minutes.
Up to that point, the underdogs had held sway in the Cup
with three surprise results earlier in the evening.
Third tier Mirandes, who knocked out Villarreal in the
previous round, took a 2-0 lead over Racing Santander and
another Segunda B side, Albacete, vanquishers of Atletico
Madrid, drew 0-0 with Athletic Bilbao.
Second division Alcorcon, who eliminated Real Zaragoza,
grabbed a 2-1 win at home to high-flying Levante, who lie fourth
in La Liga.
Qatari-owned Malaga had been thrashed 4-0 and 7-0 in their
last two meetings with Real, but took the lead through Sergio
Sanchez and Martin Demichelis, both scoring with headers from
Santi Cazorla corners.
Mourinho threw on Khedira, Benzema and Mesut Ozil for the
second half to try and shake his side out of their lethargy and
the former barged his way through to start the fightback.
Higuain pounced on a wayward backpass to level two minutes
later and Benzema slotted the third after a wonderful backheel
from Higuain as Malaga desperately tried to keep the floodgates
closed.
Pablo Infante was the hero for Mirandes, scoring after 32
minutes and laying on the second for Mikel Martins just after
the restart, leaving La Liga's lowest scoring team Racing with a
tough task in the second leg.
Alcorcon, who famously dumped city neighbours Real out of
the Cup while in the Segunda B two years ago, surprised Levante
with Borja Perez and Nagore twice giving them the lead.
Last season's losing finalists Barcelona are at home to
Osasuna on Wednesday. The second legs will be played next week.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John Mehaffey)