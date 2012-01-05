MADRID Jan 5 Valencia carved out a slim
advantage over their La Liga rivals Sevilla when Jonas scored to
give the 2008 winners a 1-0 victory in their King's Cup last-16
first leg on Thursday.
The Brazilian forward's first-half strike leaves the tie
finely balanced ahead of next week's second leg in Seville and
the winners will play Levante or second-division Alcorcon in the
quarter-finals.
Alcorcon, who eliminated Real Zaragoza in the last round,
snatched a 2-1 win at home to Valencia-based Levante on Tuesday.
Holders Real Madrid and last year's runners-up Barcelona are
on course to meet in the last eight after the great rivals both
won their first legs this week.
Real came from two goals down to beat Malaga 3-2 on Tuesday
and Barca thrashed Osasuna 4-0 on Wednesday.
On the other side of the draw, second-division Cordoba
claimed a 2-1 comeback win over top-flight side Espanyol earlier
on Thursday.
Third-tier Mirandes opened a 2-0 lead over visiting Racing
Santander on Tuesday, while another Segunda B side, Albacete,
drew 0-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao.
Real Sociedad, Cup winners in 1987, beat 2003 champions Real
Mallorca 2-0 on Wednesday.
