MADRID Jan 11 Levante's extraordinary
season continued when they thrashed second-division Alcorcon 4-0
on Wednesday to secure a 5-2 aggregate victory and advance to
the King's Cup quarter-finals for the first time in more than 70
years.
One of the poorest teams in the Spanish top flight, Levante
are a surprising fourth in La Liga. They will play third-placed
Valencia in the last eight if their more illustrious city
neighbours can hold on to a 1-0 lead at Sevilla in their last-16
second leg later on Wednesday.
Jose Barkero set Levante on their way in the 23rd minute at
their Ciutat de Valencia stadium, before Roger Marti and Vicente
Iborra made it 3-0 with goals either side of the break.
Ruben Suarez saved the best until last when he whipped a
stunning free-kick into the top corner from 30 metres for the
home side's fourth 24 minutes from time.
On the other side of the draw, Espanyol, the team who
eliminated Levante in the last eight in 1941, looked down and
out in their second leg at home to second-division Cordoba
before Alvaro Vazquez completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute
to send the Barcelona-based club through 5-4 on aggregate.
Vazquez netted a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against
Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday and put Espanyol 2-0 up by the
20th minute before Didac Vila added a third in the 35th.
Cordoba battled back to 3-2 with goals from Alberto Aguilar
and Pepe Diaz before Vazquez lifted the ball over the Cordoba
keeper and into the net to send Espanyol through.
RACING UPSET
The 2006 winners will play third-tier Mirandes in the last
eight after the Burgos-based club pulled off an upset at Racing
Santander on Tuesday when they drew 1-1 at the Sardinero after
winning last week's first leg 2-0.
In-form France striker Karim Benzema came off the bench to
score the only goal as holders Real Madrid won 1-0 in their
second leg at Malaga on Tuesday for a 4-2 aggregate success.
Jose Mourinho's side will play their great rivals Barcelona,
the team they beat 1-0 in last year's final, in the quarters as
long as Barca can defend a 4-0 lead at Osasuna on Thursday.
Real Mallorca overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit by
thrashing visiting Real Sociedad 6-1 on Tuesday and will play
the winners of the tie between Athletic Bilbao and third-tier
Albacete in the last eight.
Bilbao have home advantage for Thursday's return game after
last week's first leg ended 0-0.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)