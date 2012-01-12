MADRID Jan 12 A second-string Barcelona
set up a King's Cup quarter-final clash against holders and
great rivals Real Madrid when they came back from a goal down to
beat Osasuna 2-1 on Thursday for a 6-1 aggregate victory.
Serbian forward Dejan Lekic put the home side ahead just
before halftime at a foggy Reyno de Navarra stadium but any
hopes of an unlikely comeback were snuffed out by Barca's Chile
international Alexis Sanchez when he nodded the equaliser four
minutes into the second half.
Teenage B-team midfielder Sergi Roberto grabbed the winner
18 minutes from time when he ran on to a pass from substitute
Lionel Messi and crashed a superb angled shot past goalkeeper
Asier Riesgo.
Barca, who lost 1-0 to Real in last year's final, travel to
the Spanish capital for the first leg on Wednesday, with the
return leg at the Nou Camp a week later.
The winners of the tie will meet city rivals Valencia or
Levante in the semi-finals.
On the other side of the draw, Athletic Bilbao hammered
third-tier Albacete 4-0 at the San Mames to secure a last-eight
tie against La Liga rivals Real Mallorca, who overturned a 2-0
first-leg deficit by thrashing Real Sociedad 6-1 on Tuesday.
The winners will meet either 2006 winners Espanyol or
third-tier Mirandes, who disposed of Racing Santander on
Tuesday, in the last four.
