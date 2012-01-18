MADRID Jan 18 Headers from the towering Fernando Llorente and the diminutive Iker Muniain gave Athletic Bilbao a 2-0 win at home to Real Mallorca in a King's Cup quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Spain forward Llorente, who is nearly 2 metres tall, powered home an Oscar De Marcos cross to make it 1-0 in the 35th minute as the home side dominated their La Liga rivals at the San Mames.

Muniain, who plays for Spain's Under-21 side and is just under 1.70 metres, sent a more measured header into the top corner just before the hour mark to give the Basques the advantage ahead of next week's second leg in Mallorca.

The winners of the tie will play 2006 Cup champions Espanyol or third-tier Mirandes, who are through to the last eight for the first time, in the semi-finals.

Mirandes stunned top-flight Espanyol by opening a two-goal lead in their first leg on Tuesday before the home side struck three times in four minutes late on to secure a 3-2 lead for the second leg in Miranda de Ebro.

Holders Real Madrid host arch rivals Barcelona, the team they beat 1-0 in last year's final, later on Wednesday and Levante visit city neighbours Valencia on Thursday.