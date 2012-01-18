MADRID Jan 18 Headers from the towering
Fernando Llorente and the diminutive Iker Muniain gave Athletic
Bilbao a 2-0 win at home to Real Mallorca in a King's Cup
quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.
Spain forward Llorente, who is nearly 2 metres tall, powered
home an Oscar De Marcos cross to make it 1-0 in the 35th minute
as the home side dominated their La Liga rivals at the San
Mames.
Muniain, who plays for Spain's Under-21 side and is just
under 1.70 metres, sent a more measured header into the top
corner just before the hour mark to give the Basques the
advantage ahead of next week's second leg in Mallorca.
The winners of the tie will play 2006 Cup champions Espanyol
or third-tier Mirandes, who are through to the last eight for
the first time, in the semi-finals.
Mirandes stunned top-flight Espanyol by opening a two-goal
lead in their first leg on Tuesday before the home side struck
three times in four minutes late on to secure a 3-2 lead for the
second leg in Miranda de Ebro.
Holders Real Madrid host arch rivals Barcelona, the team
they beat 1-0 in last year's final, later on Wednesday and
Levante visit city neighbours Valencia on Thursday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)