MADRID May 17 Atletico Madrid won their 10th King's Cup when defender Miranda scored in the first half of extra time to secure a 2-1 victory against city rivals Real Madrid in a bad-tempered clash on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was shown a straight red card near the end of the game, headed Real ahead in the 14th minute at their Bernabeu stadium before Atletico forward Diego Costa levelled 10 minutes before halftime.

Miranda nodded in a Koke cross in the ninth minute of extra time to deny Real and coach Jose Mourinho, who was sent from the bench for protesting a decision in the second half of regular time, a 19th Cup triumph.

The match descended into chaos near the end with Ronaldo sent off after clashing with Atletico captain Gabi, a mass brawl between the substitutes and technical staff on the side of the pitch and Atletico goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois apparently hit by an object thrown from the crowd. Gabi was also handed his marching orders in the dying seconds after a second yellow card. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)