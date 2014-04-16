VALENCIA, Spain, April 16 Gareth Bale raced clear to score a stunning late winner as Real Madrid beat arch-rivals Barcelona 2-1 to win the Spanish King's Cup on Wednesday.

Wales winger Bale, who joined Real for a world record fee in the close season, sped down the left wing into the penalty area in the 85th minute at Valencia's Mestalla stadium and slipped the ball superbly between the legs of Barca goalkeeper Jose Manuel Pinto.

Angel Di Maria had put Real ahead in the 11th minute when he finished off a swift break before Marc Bartra headed in from Xavi's corner in the 68th to make it 1-1.

Barca had a chance to send the match into extra time in the 89th minute when Neymar found space in the area but his stabbed effort crashed back off a post.

It was Real's 19th victory in Spain's domestic Cup competition, seven fewer than record winners Barca, and their second in four years after they beat Barca 1-0 in the 2011 showpiece. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by Ed Osmond)