MADRID Jan 13 Felipe Caicedo came off the bench and scored two late goals to secure a 2-0 win for Espanyol at home to 10-man Valencia on Tuesday that sent the Barcelona-based club through to the King's Cup quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Valencia won last week's last 16, first leg 2-1 at their Mestalla stadium but their hopes of progressing were dealt a blow in the 14th minute of the return when defender Shkodran Mustafi was shown a straight red card for hauling back Sergio Garcia when the Espanyol captain was through on goal.

The visitors held out against waves of Espanyol attacks until the 80th minute when Caicedo outjumped goalkeeper Yoel and nodded into the empty net.

The powerful Ecuador forward made it 2-0 a minute from time when he controlled the ball in the penalty area and lashed a low shot into the net.

The victory set up a likely last-eight clash against Sevilla, who will start with a 2-1 lead over Granada when they host their Andalusian rivals on Wednesday.

Malaga have a 2-0 advantage when they play at Levante later on Tuesday and would likely meet Athletic Bilbao in the last eight.

The Basque club, whose tally of 23 Cup triumphs is only bettered by Barcelona's 26, host Celta Vigo on Wednesday after winning the first leg in Galicia 4-2.

Atletico Madrid have a 2-0 lead over holders Real Madrid ahead of their second leg at Real's Bernabeu stadium on Thursday, with the winners almost certain to play Barca in the quarters.

The Catalans hold a 5-0 advantage over Elche heading into Thursday's second leg.

