MADRID Jan 14 Athletic Bilbao held off a stirring fightback from Celta Vigo to scrape into the King's Cup quarter-finals on away goals despite a 2-0 home defeat by the Galician side on Wednesday.

Bilbao won last week's last-16, first leg 4-2 but were reeling at the San Mames when Xabi Etxeita put the ball into his own net soon after the break and Fabian Orellana converted a penalty to make it 2-0 and 4-4 on aggregate on the hour.

If Celta had managed another goal it would have been the first time in the 113-year history of Spain's domestic Cup that a team had overturned a 4-2 first-leg deficit.

However, Bilbao, whose 23 Cup triumphs are only bettered by Barcelona's 26, avoided conceding again and the Basque side secured a last-eight clash against Malaga.

Villarreal also went through when they drew 2-2 at Real Sociedad for a 3-2 aggregate success.

The team with Canary-yellow shirts, who played the last 10 minutes with 10 men following the dismissal of defender Mateo Musacchio, will play Getafe for a place in the last four after the Madrid club beat Almeria 1-0 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Sociedad coach David Moyes was sent from the bench at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian for the first time since taking over in November when he protested against an offside decision in the 81st minute.

Espanyol progressed on Tuesday at the expense of Valencia and will likely play Sevilla in the quarters, with the Andalusian side leading regional rivals Granada 2-1 ahead of their second leg later on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of eliminating holders Real Madrid after winning last week's first leg at the Calderon 2-0.

The crosstown rivals meet at Real's Bernabeu stadium on Thursday and the winners of the tie will almost certainly meet Barcelona in the last eight as they take a 5-0 lead into their second leg at Elche.

It is the first time since 1969-70, when teams from lower divisions began competing, that only top-flight sides reached the King's Cup last 16. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)