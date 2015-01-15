MADRID Jan 15 Fernando Torres stole the show with a dramatic double as Atletico Madrid secured a battling 2-2 draw at Real Madrid on Thursday that dumped the holders out of the King's Cup 4-2 on aggregate.

Back at his boyhood club on loan after seven and a half years of mixed fortunes in England and Italy, Torres stunned the Bernabeu with a goal in the first minute of each half, the first time he has scored against Real at their giant arena.

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo twice headed the home side level but Atletico, who won last week's last-16 first leg at the Calderon 2-0, held on to set up a likely quarter-final clash against Barcelona.

The record winners take a 5-0 lead into their second leg at Elche later on Thursday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)