Soccer-Palermo coach Corini resigns - reports
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Jan 18 Real Madrid's King's Cup hopes were hanging by a thread after they lost 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo on Wednesday and suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time under coach Zinedine Zidane.
Spain striker Iago Aspas, the top-scoring Spaniard in La Liga, gave the visitors a shock lead in the 64th minute by pouncing on a misjudged clearance by Marcelo and showing composure to fire past a sea of defenders.
Brazilian Marcelo made amends with a volley into the Celta net five minutes later but La Liga leaders Real were caught out again almost instantly on the counter-attack.
The lively Aspas robbed Lucas Vazquez around the halfway line and rolled the ball into the path of full back Jonny Castro, who confidently drilled a shot past Kiko Casilla to notch a second away goal for the Galicians.
Substitute Karim Benzema blazed over the bar from inside the area in the closing stages, failing to avoid a second straight defeat for Real who surrendered a Spanish record 40-game unbeaten run in all competitions on Sunday with a 2-1 loss at Sevilla.
Celta host Real next Wednesday in the second leg of the quarter-final tie with Zidane's side needing to win by at least two goals or with a 3-2 scoreline to advance to the semi-finals.
Earlier on Wednesday, Alaves took a huge step towards the last four by winning 2-0 at second division Alcorcon thanks to two goals in stoppage-time by forward Ibai Gomez. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.
MADRID, Jan 24 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rounded on his team's detractors on Tuesday ahead of the King's Cup quarter-final second leg at Celta Vigo, saying their recent blip in form has been exaggerated.