MADRID Dec 4 Real Madrid have been thrown out of the King's Cup after they used an ineligible player in Wednesday's last 32, first leg match at third-tier Cadiz, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported on Friday.

Real included Denis Cheryshev in their starting lineup for the match and the Russia forward opened the scoring in his side's 3-1 victory, even though he should have been serving a one-match suspension.

Cadena Ser, which did not identify the source of its information, said the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) had told Cadiz of the decision to expel Real, who had said they would appeal if they were thrown out of the competition. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)