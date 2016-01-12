Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, January 12, second leg Deportivo Coruna - CD Mirandes (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: CD Mirandes - Deportivo Coruna 1-1. CD Mirandes win 4-1 on aggregate. Sevilla - Real Betis 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Real Betis - Sevilla 0-2. Sevilla win 6-0 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, January 13, second leg Villarreal v Athletic Club (1930) Celta Vigo v Cadiz (III) (1930) Espanyol v Barcelona (2000) Las Palmas v Eibar (2000) Thursday, January 14, second leg Granada CF v Valencia (1900) Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1930)