Jan 24 Result from the Spanish King's Cup quarter-final, second leg match on Tuesday (La Liga unless stated, numerals denote division) CD Mirandes (III) 2 Espanyol 1 CD Mirandes win on away goals after 4-4 on aggregate.

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Wednesday, January 25 Real Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao (1900) Barcelona v Real Madrid (2100)

Thursday, January 26 Levante v Valencia (2030)