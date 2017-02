Jan 25 Spanish King's Cup quarter-final second leg results on Wednesday. Barcelona 2 Real Madrid 2 Barcelona win 4-3 on aggregate. Real Mallorca 0 Athletic Bilbao 1 Athletic Bilbao win 3-0 on aggregate.

Played on Tuesday CD Mirandes 2 Espanyol 1 CD Mirandes win on away goals after 4-4 aggregate draw.

Playing on Thursday Levante v Valencia (2030) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)