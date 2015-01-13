Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday
Last 16
Tuesday, January 13, second leg
Levante - Malaga 3-2 (halftime: 0-2)
First leg: Malaga - Levante 2-0. Malaga win 4-3 on aggregate.
Espanyol - Valencia 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: Valencia - Espanyol 2-1. Espanyol win 3-2 on aggregate.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Wednesday, January 14, second leg
Athletic Club v Celta Vigo (1900)
Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1900)
Getafe v Almeria (1900)
Sevilla v Granada CF (2100)
Thursday, January 15, second leg
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1900)
Elche v Barcelona (2100)