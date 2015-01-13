Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, January 13, second leg Levante - Malaga 3-2 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Malaga - Levante 2-0. Malaga win 4-3 on aggregate. Espanyol - Valencia 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Valencia - Espanyol 2-1. Espanyol win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, January 14, second leg Athletic Club v Celta Vigo (1900) Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1900) Getafe v Almeria (1900) Sevilla v Granada CF (2100) Thursday, January 15, second leg Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1900) Elche v Barcelona (2100)