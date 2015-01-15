Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, January 15, second leg Elche - Barcelona 0-4 (halftime: 0-3) First leg: Barcelona - Elche 5-0. Barcelona win 9-0 on aggregate. Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid 2-0. Atletico Madrid win 4-2 on aggregate. Wednesday, January 14, second leg Sevilla - Granada CF 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Granada CF - Sevilla 1-2. Sevilla win 6-1 on aggregate. Athletic Club - Celta Vigo 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Celta Vigo - Athletic Club 2-4. Athletic Club win on away goals after 4-4 on aggregate. Getafe - Almeria 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Almeria - Getafe 1-1. Getafe win 2-1 on aggregate. Real Sociedad - Villarreal 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Villarreal - Real Sociedad 1-0. Villarreal win 3-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 13, second leg Levante - Malaga 3-2 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Malaga - Levante 2-0. Malaga win 4-3 on aggregate. Espanyol - Valencia 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Valencia - Espanyol 2-1. Espanyol win 3-2 on aggregate.