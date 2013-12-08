Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 32 first leg matches on Sunday
Last 32
Sunday, December 8, first leg
Malaga - Osasuna 3-3 (halftime: 2-0)
Real Jaen CF (II) - Espanyol 2-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Gimnastic (III) - Valencia 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Las Palmas (II) - Almeria 1-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Alcorcon (II) - Granada CF 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Saturday, December 7, first leg
CD Olimpic Xativa (III) - Real Madrid 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Recreativo Huelva (II) - Levante 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Celta Vigo - Athletic Club 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Girona (II) - Getafe 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
UE Sant Andreu (III) - Atletico Madrid 0-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Friday, December 6, first leg
FC Cartagena (III) - Barcelona 1-4 (halftime: 1-2)
Real Valladolid - Rayo Vallecano 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Racing Santander (III) - Sevilla 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Algeciras (III) - Real Sociedad 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Villarreal - Elche 2-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Lleida (III) - Real Betis 1-2 (halftime: 0-2)