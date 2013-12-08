Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 32 first leg matches on Sunday Last 32 Sunday, December 8, first leg Malaga - Osasuna 3-3 (halftime: 2-0) Real Jaen CF (II) - Espanyol 2-2 (halftime: 0-1) Gimnastic (III) - Valencia 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Las Palmas (II) - Almeria 1-3 (halftime: 0-3) Alcorcon (II) - Granada CF 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Saturday, December 7, first leg CD Olimpic Xativa (III) - Real Madrid 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Recreativo Huelva (II) - Levante 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Celta Vigo - Athletic Club 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) FC Girona (II) - Getafe 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) UE Sant Andreu (III) - Atletico Madrid 0-4 (halftime: 0-2) Friday, December 6, first leg FC Cartagena (III) - Barcelona 1-4 (halftime: 1-2) Real Valladolid - Rayo Vallecano 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Racing Santander (III) - Sevilla 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Algeciras (III) - Real Sociedad 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Villarreal - Elche 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) Lleida (III) - Real Betis 1-2 (halftime: 0-2)