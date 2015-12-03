Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 32 matches on Thursday
Last 32
Thursday, December 3, first leg
Las Palmas - Real Sociedad 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
CD Mirandes (II) - Malaga 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Levante - Espanyol 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
SD Huesca (II) - Villarreal 3-2 (halftime: 1-0)
SD Ponferradina (II) - Eibar 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Balompedica Linense (III) - Athletic Club 0-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Wednesday, December 2, first leg
Cadiz (III) - Real Madrid 1-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Barakaldo Club (III) - Valencia 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Rayo Vallecano - Getafe 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Real Betis - Sporting Gijon 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Almeria (II) - Celta Vigo 1-3 (halftime: 1-2)
UD Logrones (III) - Sevilla 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
UE Llagostera (II) - Deportivo Coruna 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Last 32
Wednesday, December 2, second leg
Barcelona - CF Villanovense (III) 6-1 (halftime: 3-1)
First leg: CF Villanovense - Barcelona 0-0. Barcelona win 6-1 on aggregate.
Last 32
Tuesday, December 1, first leg
Leganes (II) - Granada CF 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Reus (III) - Atletico Madrid 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)