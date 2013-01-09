Jan 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday
Last 16
Wednesday, January 9, second leg
Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
First leg: Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-1. Real Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate.
Real Zaragoza - Levante 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
First leg: Levante - Real Zaragoza 0-1. Real Zaragoza win 3-0 on aggregate.
Sevilla - Real Mallorca 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
First leg: Real Mallorca - Sevilla 0-5. Sevilla win 6-2 on aggregate.
Tuesday, January 8, second leg
Valencia - Osasuna 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
First leg: Osasuna - Valencia 0-2. Valencia win 4-1 on aggregate.
Malaga - Eibar (III) 4-1 (halftime: 0-1)
First leg: Eibar - Malaga 1-1. Malaga win 5-2 on aggregate.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, January 10
Getafe v Atletico Madrid (1830)
Barcelona v Cordoba (II) (2030)
Real Betis v Las Palmas (II) (2030)