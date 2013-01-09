Jan 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, January 9, second leg Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-1. Real Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Real Zaragoza - Levante 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Levante - Real Zaragoza 0-1. Real Zaragoza win 3-0 on aggregate. Sevilla - Real Mallorca 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Mallorca - Sevilla 0-5. Sevilla win 6-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 8, second leg Valencia - Osasuna 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Osasuna - Valencia 0-2. Valencia win 4-1 on aggregate. Malaga - Eibar (III) 4-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Eibar - Malaga 1-1. Malaga win 5-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, January 10 Getafe v Atletico Madrid (1830) Barcelona v Cordoba (II) (2030) Real Betis v Las Palmas (II) (2030)