Jan 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal first leg matches on Thursday Quarterfinal Thursday, January 21, first leg Sevilla - CD Mirandes (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Valencia - Las Palmas 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Wednesday, January 20, first leg Athletic Club - Barcelona 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) Celta Vigo - Atletico Madrid 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)