Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 32 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 32 Tuesday, December 20, second leg Atletico Madrid - CD Guijuelo (III) 4-1 (halftime: 4-0) First leg: CD Guijuelo - Atletico Madrid 0-6. Atletico Madrid win 10-1 on aggregate. Las Palmas - SD Huesca (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: SD Huesca - Las Palmas 2-2. Las Palmas win 4-3 on aggregate. Malaga - Cordoba (II) 3-4 (halftime: 2-2) First leg: Cordoba - Malaga 2-0. Cordoba win 6-3 on aggregate. Real Sociedad - Real Valladolid (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad 1-3. Real Sociedad win 4-2 on aggregate. Villarreal - CD Toledo (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: CD Toledo - Villarreal 0-3. Villarreal win 4-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 32 Wednesday, December 21, second leg Sevilla v SD Formentera (1800) Eibar v Sporting Gijon (1800) Deportivo Coruna v Real Betis (2000) Valencia v Leganes (2000) Osasuna v Granada CF (2000) Barcelona v Hercules CF (III) (2100) Thursday, December 22, second leg Celta Vigo v UCAM Murcia CF (II) (1900) Alaves v Gimnastic (II) (1900) Athletic Club v Racing Santander (III) (2000) Espanyol v Alcorcon (II) (2000)