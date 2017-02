Dec 22 Spanish King's Cup last 32 second leg results on Thursday (numerals denote division, La Liga unless stated).

Barcelona 9 L'Hospitalet (III) 0

Barcelona win 10-0 on aggregate

Valencia 4 Cadiz (III) 0

Valencia win 4-0 on aggregate.

Played on Wednesday Atletico Madrid 0 Albacete (III) 1

Albacete win 3-1 on aggregate. Real Betis 2 Cordoba (II) 1

Cordoba win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate.

Real Zaragoza 0 Alcorcon (II) 2

Alcorcon win 3-1 on aggregate.

Villarreal 0 CD Mirandes (III) 2

CD Mirandes win 3-1 on aggregate.

Osasuna 1 Almeria (II) 1

Osasuna win 4-2 on aggregate. Rayo Vallecano 4 Racing Santander 3

Racing Santander win on away goals after 6-6 on aggregate. Levante 4 Deportivo Coruna (II) 1

Levante win 5-4 on aggregate.

Malaga 2 Getafe 2

Malaga win 3-2 on aggregate. Granada CF 2 Real Sociedad 1

Real Sociedad win 5-3 on aggregate.

Athletic Bilbao 1 Real Oviedo (III) 0

Athletic Bilbao win 2-0 on aggregate.

Played on Tuesday Real Madrid 5 SD Ponferradina (III) 1

Real Madrid win 7-1 on aggregate. Espanyol 4 Celta Vigo (II) 2

Espanyol win 4-2 on aggregate.

Sporting Gijon 0 Real Mallorca 2

Real Mallorca win 2-1 on aggregate.

Sevilla 2 CD San Roque (III) 1

Sevilla win 3-1 on aggregate. (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)