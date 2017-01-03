Soccer-Toronto FC star Giovinco gets China offer, says agent
Jan 24 Italy international Sebastian Giovinco has received "concrete proposals" from two clubs to play in China, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, January 3, first leg Deportivo Coruna - Alaves 2-2 (halftime: 0-2) Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Osasuna - Eibar 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Valencia - Celta Vigo 1-4 (halftime: 0-3) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, January 4, first leg Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1800) Alcorcon (II) v Cordoba (II) (1800) Real Madrid v Sevilla (2015) Thursday, January 5, first leg Athletic Club v Barcelona (2015)
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 The Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco both qualified on Tuesday for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup, leaving high-profile casualties in their wake.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 FC Volendam (II) - Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-6) Sparta Rotterdam win 6-5 on penalties. Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Utrecht v SC Cambuur (II) (1730) AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen (1945) Thursday, January 26 Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord (1945)