Soccer-Cavani and Di Maria fire PSG into final
Jan 24 Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
Jan 5 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, January 5, first leg Athletic Club - Barcelona 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) Wednesday, January 4, first leg Real Madrid - Sevilla 3-0 (halftime: 3-0) Alcorcon (II) - Cordoba (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Real Sociedad - Villarreal 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) Tuesday, January 3, first leg Deportivo Coruna - Alaves 2-2 (halftime: 0-2) Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Osasuna - Eibar 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Valencia - Celta Vigo 1-4 (halftime: 0-3)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Napoli 1 Jose Callejon 71 Red Card: Elseid Hysaj 90 Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Maximiliano Olivera 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 Napoli - Fiorentina 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)