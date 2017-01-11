Jan 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, January 11, second leg Barcelona - Athletic Club 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Athletic Club - Barcelona 2-1. Barcelona win 4-3 on aggregate. Alaves - Deportivo Coruna 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Deportivo Coruna - Alaves 2-2. Alaves win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. Cordoba (II) - Alcorcon (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Alcorcon - Cordoba 0-0. Alcorcon win 2-1 on aggregate. Villarreal - Real Sociedad 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Real Sociedad - Villarreal 3-1. Real Sociedad win 4-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 10, second leg Atletico Madrid - Las Palmas 2-3 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid 0-2. Atletico Madrid win 4-3 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Thursday, January 12, second leg Celta Vigo v Valencia (1800) Eibar v Osasuna (1800) Sevilla v Real Madrid (2015)