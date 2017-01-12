Jan 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, January 12, second leg Sevilla - Real Madrid 3-3 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Sevilla 3-0. Real Madrid win 6-3 on aggregate. Celta Vigo - Valencia 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Valencia - Celta Vigo 1-4. Celta Vigo win 6-2 on aggregate. Eibar - Osasuna 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Osasuna - Eibar 0-3. Eibar win 3-0 on aggregate. Wednesday, January 11, second leg Barcelona - Athletic Club 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Athletic Club - Barcelona 2-1. Barcelona win 4-3 on aggregate. Alaves - Deportivo Coruna 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Deportivo Coruna - Alaves 2-2. Alaves win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. Cordoba (II) - Alcorcon (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Alcorcon - Cordoba 0-0. Alcorcon win 2-1 on aggregate. Villarreal - Real Sociedad 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Real Sociedad - Villarreal 3-1. Real Sociedad win 4-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 10, second leg Atletico Madrid - Las Palmas 2-3 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid 0-2. Atletico Madrid win 4-3 on aggregate.