Nov 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 32 matches on Wednesday Last 32 Wednesday, November 30, first leg Hercules CF (III) - Barcelona 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) CD Guijuelo (III) - Atletico Madrid 0-6 (halftime: 0-2) Cordoba (II) - Malaga 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Granada CF - Osasuna 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) UCAM Murcia CF (II) - Celta Vigo 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) CD Toledo (III) - Villarreal 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Last 32 Wednesday, November 30, second leg Real Madrid - Cultural Leonesa (III) 6-1 (halftime: 3-1) First leg: Cultural Leonesa - Real Madrid 1-7. Real Madrid win 13-2 on aggregate. Last 32 Wednesday, November 30, first leg SD Formentera - Sevilla 1-5 (halftime: 1-4) Tuesday, November 29, first leg Real Betis - Deportivo Coruna 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Alcorcon (II) - Espanyol 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Sporting Gijon - Eibar 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Leganes - Valencia 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 32 Thursday, December 1, first leg Real Valladolid (II) v Real Sociedad (1900) Gimnastic (II) v Alaves (2000) SD Huesca (II) v Las Palmas (2000) Racing Santander (III) v Athletic Club (2100)