Nov 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 32 matches on Wednesday
Last 32
Wednesday, November 30, first leg
Hercules CF (III) - Barcelona 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
CD Guijuelo (III) - Atletico Madrid 0-6 (halftime: 0-2)
Cordoba (II) - Malaga 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Granada CF - Osasuna 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
UCAM Murcia CF (II) - Celta Vigo 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
CD Toledo (III) - Villarreal 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Last 32
Wednesday, November 30, second leg
Real Madrid - Cultural Leonesa (III) 6-1 (halftime: 3-1)
First leg: Cultural Leonesa - Real Madrid 1-7. Real Madrid win 13-2 on aggregate.
Last 32
Wednesday, November 30, first leg
SD Formentera - Sevilla 1-5 (halftime: 1-4)
Tuesday, November 29, first leg
Real Betis - Deportivo Coruna 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Alcorcon (II) - Espanyol 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Sporting Gijon - Eibar 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Leganes - Valencia 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 32
Thursday, December 1, first leg
Real Valladolid (II) v Real Sociedad (1900)
Gimnastic (II) v Alaves (2000)
SD Huesca (II) v Las Palmas (2000)
Racing Santander (III) v Athletic Club (2100)