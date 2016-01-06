Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday
Last 16
Wednesday, January 6, first leg
Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Barcelona - Espanyol 4-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Real Betis - Sevilla 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
CD Mirandes (II) - Deportivo Coruna 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Valencia - Granada CF 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Athletic Club - Villarreal 3-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Thursday, January 7, first leg
Cadiz (III) v Celta Vigo (1930)
Eibar v Las Palmas (1930)