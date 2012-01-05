Jan 5 Spanish King's Cup last-16, first leg
results on Thursday (La Liga unless stated, numerals denote
division).
Cordoba (II) 2 Espanyol 1
Valencia v Sevilla (2100 GMT)
Played on Wednesday
Real Sociedad 2 Real Mallorca 0
Barcelona 4 Osasuna 0
Played on Tuesday
Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2
Alcorcon (II) 2 Levante 1
CD Mirandes (III) 2 Racing Santander 0
Albacete (III) 0 Athletic Bilbao 0
