Jan 12 Spanish King's Cup last 16 second leg
results on Thursday (La Liga unless stated, numerals denote
division)
Osasuna - Barcelona 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Barcelona win 6-1 on aggregate.
Athletic Bilbao 4 Albacete (III) 0
Athletic Bilbao win 4-0 on aggregate.
Played on Wednesday
Levante 4 Alcorcon (II) 0
Levante win 5-2 on aggregate.
Espanyol 4 Cordoba (II) 2
Espanyol win 5-4 on aggregate.
Sevilla 2 Valencia 1
Valencia win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate.
Played on Tuesday
Malaga 0 Real Madrid 1
Real Madrid win 4-2 on aggregate
Racing Santander 1 CD Mirandes (III) 1
CD Mirandes win 3-1 on aggregate
Real Mallorca 6 Real Sociedad 1
Real Mallorca win 6-3 on aggregate.
