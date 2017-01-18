Soccer-Palermo coach Corini resigns - reports
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal first leg matches on Wednesday Real Madrid 1 Marcelo 69 Celta Vigo 2 Iago Aspas 64, Jonny Castro 70 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 58,196 - - - Alcorcon (II) 0 Red Card: Carlos Bellvis 90+1 Alaves 2 Ibai Gomez 89,90+3 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 3,398 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, January 19 Atletico Madrid v Eibar (1815) Real Sociedad v Barcelona (2015)
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.
MADRID, Jan 24 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rounded on his team's detractors on Tuesday ahead of the King's Cup quarter-final second leg at Celta Vigo, saying their recent blip in form has been exaggerated.