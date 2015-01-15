MADRID Jan 15 Fernando Torres scored his first goal since returning to boyhood club Atletico Madrid in the most dramatic style when he struck in the opening minute of the King's Cup last 16, second leg at holders Real Madrid on Thursday.

Torres, back at Atletico on loan after an erratic stint at Chelsea, lashed a first-time effort high into the net past Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas to put Atletico 1-0 ahead on the night and 3-0 on aggregate.

The 30-year-old had never scored against Real at their Bernabeu stadium and his strike put Atletico closer to a place in the quarter-finals, where they will almost certainly meet record winners Barcelona.

Barca take a 5-0 lead to La Liga rivals Elche in their second leg later on Thursday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)