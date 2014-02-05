MADRID Feb 5 Almeria have reached an agreement to take Thailand forward Teerasil Dangda on loan from Muangthong United next season, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

The deal includes an option to buy the 25-year-old and club officials would be travelling to Thailand later this month to tie up the final details, Almeria said on their website (www.udalmeriasad.com).

Dangda, who Almeria called "the star of Asian soccer", spent two weeks training with Atletico Madrid early last year.

He had an ill-fated stint with English Premier League side Manchester City in his late teens when his chances of making an impression were scuppered by the denial of a work permit.

"He can play as the main reference point up front, as a second striker, as an attacking midfielder and on either wing," Almeria said.

"He has great quality on the ball, he is quick, skillful and has great vision, which as well as scoring allows him to make many assists for his team mates." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Josh Reich)