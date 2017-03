Nov 15 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has agreed a two-year contract extension with the world and European champions which ties him until 2016, the 62-year-old said on Friday.

"I can confirm that I have signed with the national team until 2016," Del Bosque, who had an agreement until next year's World Cup in Brazil, told a news conference in Equatorial Guinea, where Spain are due to play a friendly on Saturday.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)