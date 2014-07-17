BARCELONA, July 17 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque says he plans to lead the team into Euro 2016 and has the backing of the national federation despite their shock early exit at the World Cup last month.

Del Bosque broke his silence over his future on Thursday by saying he intends to stay at the helm and that the team does not need a major overhaul to challenge at the European championship in two years.

Spain's golden spell where they won the 2010 World Cup and European titles in 2008 and 2012 came to an abrupt end in Brazil in the group stages after they lost their first two games against Netherlands and Chile.

"We can do a lot better and get back on the right lines. We will try to defend the title at the next European Championships," Del Bosque told reporters in Spain.

"A drastic revolution is not necessary, instead we must continue on the same path with some minor changes."

The 63-year-old took over following Spain's triumph at Euro 2008 and his current contract runs until 2016.

"I have been in contact with the federation during this period of reflection and they have considered that the previous six years were more important than two bad matches," said Del Bosque.

"The federation is positive and they value my work. We are feeling strong and we are going to continue with our work as before.

"We are planning the games ahead knowing that we will need to make some changes to the team as we have done in the past." (Editing by Toby Davis)