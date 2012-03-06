MADRID, March 6 Spain coach Vicente del
Bosque has urged La Liga clubs not to criticise match officials
after Barcelona defender Gerard Pique slammed the referee
following his sending off in Saturday's game against Sporting
Gijon.
Pique, whose straight red card looked harsh from television
replays, told local media the decision appeared pre-meditated,
comments condemned by the head of the referees' technical
committee, Victoriano Sanchez Arminio, who said he would be
making a formal complaint.
It was the latest episode in a series of recent attacks by
Barca and their great rivals Real Madrid and a weary-sounding
Del Bosque said it been happening in Spain for as long as he
could remember.
"The same thing has always happened, always, always," Del
Bosque, a former Real player and coach, told Reuters.
"The advice is that the less you talk about referees the
better but as they are not going to follow it the best thing is
not to say much at all," he added.
Barca said on Monday they would appeal Pique's dismissal and
club spokesman Toni Freixa told a news conference the Spanish,
European and world champions had "not been having much luck"
with refereeing decisions this season.
Last season, the majority of the criticism came from Real
Madrid and coach Jose Mourinho was punished by UEFA for implying
there was a conspiracy favouring Barca.
Del Bosque said Spanish soccer was enjoying one of the best
moments in its history and called for tolerance.
"Things could change," he said in an interview at the soccer
federation's headquarters outside Madrid.
"I believe that if there were a bit less tension and a bit
more tolerance it would be better for everyone."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)