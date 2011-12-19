MADRID Dec 19 Sevilla president Jose
Maria del Nido has been sentenced to seven and a half years in
prison for his role in a corruption case with the Marbella local
council, the provincial court in Malaga said on Monday.
Del Nido, who had acted as a legal advisor to the council,
was one of 16 people involved in the embezzlement of funds from
the local government of the Costa del Sol holiday resort.
The case, which had nothing to do with Sevilla football
club, can be appealed to the high court.
The 54-year-old had been appointed to his legal advisory
post by the former Atletico Madrid president and former Mayor of
Marbella Jesus Gil.
"Del Nido was a willing accomplice criminally responsible
for offenses of continuous fraudulent activities in tenders,
corrupt practices and embezzlement of public funds," the court
ruling said.
He was also ordered to pay compensation to the Marbella
council of around 2.7 million euros ($3.52 million).
Del Nido has been the president of La Liga side Sevilla
since 2002, and has overseen some of the most successful years
at the club.
Sevilla won back-to-back UEFA Cups in 2006 and 2007 and the
King's Cup in 2007 and 2010 and they have been regular
contenders for a place in Europe each season.
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)