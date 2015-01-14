STOCKHOLM Jan 14 Costa Rica World Cup midfielder Celso Borges has joined Deportivo La Coruna from Sweden's AIK until the end of the season with an option for the La Liga side to sign him for two more years, the clubs said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old played a key central midfield role as "Los Ticos" caused shockwaves at the 2014 finals in Brazil, winning their group ahead of Uruguay, England and Italy and beat Greece on penalties before losing a shootout to the Netherlands.

"My time at AIK has been wonderful, mostly because I'm touched by the commitment that exists in AIK, both in terms of how it is run and how it is supported," Borges said in a statement before thanking his team mates, coaches and family.

He joined AIK from Fredrikstad in 2011 as a forward before dropping into midfield, scoring 20 goals in 71 games.

Borges joins a Deportivo side in 16th place in La Liga with 17 points from 18 games, one point above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)