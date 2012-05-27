MADRID May 27 Deportivo Coruna made a swift
return to La Liga as second division champions after coming back
to beat Huesca 2-1 at home on Sunday.
Substitute Xisco bundled in the winning goal in the 70th
minute and Deportivo withstood a late surge from the visitors at
the Riazor to move on to 88 points from 41 matches with one game
left to play.
The Galicians were four points ahead of regional rivals
Celta Vigo and six above third-placed Valladolid.
The top two in the second division secure automatic
promotion, while third through to sixth go into a playoff for
the last promotion spot.
Depor were relegated in 2011 after a 20-year spell in the
top flight, when they won their only La Liga title in 2000 and
the King's Cup in 2002, and regularly competed in European
competition.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)