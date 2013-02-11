MADRID Feb 11 Relegation-threatened Deportivo La Coruna slipped deeper into crisis on Monday when coach Domingos Paciencia quit after only six games in charge.

"Domingos Paciencia is no longer the coach of Deportivo," the Galician club, who are bottom of La Liga and lost 3-0 at home to Granada on Saturday, said in a statement on their website (www.canaldeportivo.com).

A club spokesman said Paciencia's offer to step down had been accepted and a replacement could be named later on Monday.

Physio Jose Angel Franganillo would take charge of Monday's training session in the meantime.

Paciencia, a former Sporting Lisbon coach, was appointed to replace Jose Luis Oltra after he was sacked at the end of December.

The Portuguese got off to a promising start with a 1-0 victory at home to Malaga and a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad but suffered a run of four defeats, culminating in the reverse to fellow strugglers Granada.

Depor have fallen a long way since winning La Liga in 2000 and are one of many Spanish clubs who have been forced into administration due to crippling debts. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)