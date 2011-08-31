MADRID Aug 31 Atletico Madrid have agreed to
sign Brazil playmaker Diego on loan from VfL Wolfsburg, the
Spanish club said on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old made his name during a three-year spell with
Werder Bremen which ended when Juventus bought him for almost 25
million euros ($35.99 million) in 2009.
Diego failed to shine in Turin and returned to Germany last
year when Wolfsburg paid 15 million euros for him. But he was
then told in May he had no future with the Bundesliga club.
His arrival at the Calderon is part of a major overhaul of
the Atletico team under new coach Gregorio Manzano.
The 2010 Europa League winners have sold high profile
players Sergio Aguero, Diego Forlan and David de Gea and brought
in a host of new faces such as Colombian striker Radamel Falcao
and Turkish midfielder Arda Turan.
