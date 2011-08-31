MADRID Aug 31 Atletico Madrid have agreed to sign Brazil playmaker Diego on loan from VfL Wolfsburg, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old made his name during a three-year spell with Werder Bremen which ended when Juventus bought him for almost 25 million euros ($35.99 million) in 2009.

Diego failed to shine in Turin and returned to Germany last year when Wolfsburg paid 15 million euros for him. But he was then told in May he had no future with the Bundesliga club.

His arrival at the Calderon is part of a major overhaul of the Atletico team under new coach Gregorio Manzano.

The 2010 Europa League winners have sold high profile players Sergio Aguero, Diego Forlan and David de Gea and brought in a host of new faces such as Colombian striker Radamel Falcao and Turkish midfielder Arda Turan.

(Writing by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please click on for more soccer news ($1 = 0.695 Euros)